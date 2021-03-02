Bigg Boss Kannada 8 March 1 Highlights: Bro Gowda Becomes First Captain, Saves Shankar Ashwath From Nomination

Day 1 of Bigg Boss Kannada 8 begins with the revelation of the three twists mentioned by Sudeep in the grand opening yesterday. Bigg Boss asks Dhanushree to hand out the balls she had collected. Each contestant finds a key inside of four different colours. BB announces that the house is divided into four groups. And since team red as one extra housemate, the team members will also be the contenders for the first captaincy.

A captaincy task supervised by Shankar Ashwath takes place in the garden area. Shamanth aka Bro Gowda becomes the first captain and 'winner’ of the house. This is followed by another task to find the 'loser.’

Team red loses the game after three rounds. Bigg Boss asks team members- Dhanushree, Nirmala Satya, Nidhi Subbaiah and Shubha Poonja to decide amongst themselves as to who will be the loser.’ This leads to a lot of confusion, but the team decides to take Nirmala’s name on her insistence. Bigg Boss directly nominates her for this week’s elimination. He also asks her to keep all her luggage in the storeroom. BB gives Nirmala five minutes to pack her bags.

Later, Bigg Boss also announces this week’s nomination and they take place in front of everyone in the garden area. Maximum housemates nominate Shankar. Dhanushree, Manju Pavagad, Nidhi Subbaiah and Prashanth Sambargi also get nominated. In the end, Bigg Boss gives captain Shamanth the power to save one of the nominated members. He saves Shankar while the other four along with 'loser’ Nirmala get nominated for this week’s eviction.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss Kannada 8 Grand Opening Live Updates: Nidhi Subbaiah, Chandrakala Mohan & Others Enter The House

ALSO READ: Divya Uruduga: Here Is Everything You Need To Know About The Bigg Boss Kannada 8 Contestant