Bigg Boss Kannada 8 March 10 Highlights: Captaincy Task Gets Cancelled Due To Contestants’ Behaviour

The March 10 episode of Bigg Boss Kannada 8 begins with the continuation of this week’s captaincy task. For the unversed, the 'lockdown' task led to a lot of chaos in the house. The contestants were divided into two teams namely, team Virus and team Human led by Prashanth Sambargi and Manju Pavagad respectively.

The game resumes with the Virus team changing a few rules regarding the red line. This does not sit well with the other team. KP Aravind is chosen from the Human team for quarantine torture. He decides to give up and as a result, Bigg Boss announces that he is out of the game. The next round also leads to a lot of physical aggression from both teams. Eventually, Manju is taken into the quarantine chamber.

Later, Bigg Boss announces the second phase of the task. In a turn of events, BB reveals that team humans have to give vaccination shots for the team virus. They need to take one member to the lab, and if they endure the treatment, the virus team member can return to the game. This eventually leads to the contestants getting violent as both the teams tried their best to reach the target.

Team captains Manju and Prashant later decide to have a fair game as things went way out of control. A no grabbing, touching or manhandling rule is introduced. In the meantime, Shubha Poonja gets hungry and is seen eating and talking to the BB camera in the kitchen area. Nidhi Subbaiah is extremely upset with Team Humans’ behaviour. And when Nidhi and Divya Suresh are called in the lab, they decide to give up the game in quick succession.

This is closely followed by Bigg Boss announcing that due to the overall performance displayed in the game, the captaincy task is being cancelled with immediate effect. This upsets a lot of housemates and some are seen blaming Nidhi and Divya’s behaviour for the cancellation.

