Bigg Boss Kannada 8 March 11 Highlights: Rajeev Hanu Becomes The New Captain Of The House

The March 10 episode of Bigg Boss Kannada 8 begins with Bigg Boss asking the housemates to name one contestant who is responsible for spoiling the captaincy task by applying black ink on their face. Most housemates take Nidhi Subbaiah’s name followed by Divya Suresh’s name for giving up in the task while others name Prashanth Sambargi. KP Aravind, Shamanth Gowda and Nirmala Chenappa also get black ink on their faces.

Bigg Boss reveals that these six contestants are out of the captaincy race. All contestants are also seen apologising to Bigg Boss for yesterday’s fiasco.

Later, Raghu Gowda brings up the previous season’s song written by Vasuki Vaibhav. Shubha Poonja gets at lunch and hides below the dining table. The actress is seen telling everyone that it is a great place to hide and sleep from the BB cameras. She then enters a couch and entertains everyone with her hilarious shenanigans.

Soon, Bigg Boss announces a brand new captaincy task. The contestants place a ball in their respective baskets from the limited number of them placed in the garden area. The last person standing will be crowned as the winner. Vaishnavi Gowda and Chandrakala Mohan get eliminated in the first two rounds of the task. Divya Uruduga gives a tough fight to Raghu but fails to make it in the top two. Manju Pavagad and Rajeev make it to the last round. Rajeev Hanu wins the task and becomes the new captain of the house.

All the housemates are seen congratulating him. Rajeev thanks Bigg Boss on the camera and then speaks with everyone. He tries to bury the hatchet between contestants after yesterday’s game. Rajeev receives a coffee hamper and a special captaincy mug from Bigg Boss in the storeroom.

