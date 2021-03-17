Bigg Boss Kannada 8 March 17 Highlights: Manju And Geetha Choose Bedroom For The Housemates Over Their Victory

The March 17 episode of Bigg Boss Kannada 8 begins with Bigg Boss allowing the housemates to get their bedsheets and pillows from the bedroom. The next morning, Raghu Gowda is seen telling Prashanth Sambargi about the unpredictability of the game. For the unversed, most housemates are disappointed with Divya Uruduga and KP Aravind for choosing their victory or the bedroom facilities for the house yesterday.

In the meantime, most contestants are seen hiding their charging devices in different spots. Bigg Boss calls Prashanth to the confession room to ask how he has been doing. Sambargi breaks down remembering his family.

Later, Bigg Boss announces the next round of the ongoing captaincy task named 'jodi aata.’ The game is won by Divya and Aravind. They receive another charging device as prize. This is followed by the fourth task named 'motte male.’ Soon, the male contestants are seen trying hard to catch eggs while the female candidates have to balance the egg from one end to another. Eventually, Manju Pavagad and Geetha Bharathi Bhat win the task.

Bigg Boss gives a special charging device to the duo. However, he presents them with the same offer as yesterday to return the gift and get the bedroom privileges. Manju and Geetha take no time to decide and opt for the bedroom over their victory. The entire house cheers and applauds them for the decision.

This is followed by Bigg Boss asking all teams to come to the garden area with the recharge devices they have hidden. Captain Rajeev is asked to count each team’s points and announce the winner. Divya and Aravind's team become the winners of the captaincy task.

