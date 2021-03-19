Bigg Boss Kannada 8 March 19 Highlights: Shankar Ashwath Sent To Jail After Being Named The Worst Performer

The March 19 episode of Bigg Boss Kannada 8 begins with the housemates waking up to a peppy number. This is followed by Shubha Poonja confessing that she has been dreaming a lot about her fiancé.

Soon, Bigg Boss announces this week’s luxury budget task where one housemate’s name pops up on the plasma TV. This contestant will have to catch hold of a ball with one luxury item’s name on it in the garden area. The person who fails to do so will have to do ten hula hoops in one go. Most housemates are able to catch hold of the ball. However, Nidhi Subbaiah misses the ball and is given a laborious task as punishment.

In the evening, housemates perform entertainment acts after Bigg Boss clubbed two housemates together and one of them had to teach a skill to the other. Shubha teaches Prashanth Sambargi to dance while Divya Uruduga teaches KP Aravind to sketch. Divya Suresh learns singing and performs with Vishwanath Haveri sing while Nidhi teaches Shamanth Gowda to dance.

Towards the end of the episode, Bigg Boss asks the housemates to name this week’s worst performer. Most contestants take Shankar Ashwath’s name whilst sharing their opinion. Shankar’s age and involvement in the house get highlighted. This is followed by Bigg Boss announcing that Shankar will be sent to jail as part of the punishment. Shankar is also seen wearing the jail uniform.

BB then asks the housemates to name this week’s best performer. Most contestants take Vishwanath and Manju Pavagad’s name. Eventually, Vishwanath gets named as the best performer by captain Aravind for his performance in this week’s tasks. Vishwanath receives a medal and he thanks his co-contestants for taking his name.

