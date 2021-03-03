Bigg Boss Kannada 8 March 2 Highlights: Bigg Boss Introduces New Twist In This Week’s Nomination Process

The March 2 (Day 2) episode of Bigg Boss Kannada 8 begins with Bigg Boss giving a new task. A few medals and trophies have been placed in the garden area and the housemates have to guess who they belong to. Most of them are able to get it right, while most others get emotional while opening up about their trophies.

This is followed by another task related to this week’s nominations. Bigg Boss informs the nominated contestants that they are being provided with an opportunity to gain immunity from nominations. For the unversed, Nirmala Chenappa, Dhanushree, Prashanth Sambargi, Manju Pavagad, and Nidhi Subbiah are in the danger zone. However, Nirmala won’t be a part of the task as she was directly nominated by Bigg Boss.

The other nominated contestants have to challenge their co-contestants, who are immune from nominations. Adding a twist to the task, Bigg Boss also announces that the nominated contestants will be safe only if they defeat their chosen opponent in the given task. Eventually, the one who gets defeated will be nominated for week’s eviction.

The nominated members are seen discussing whom to choose are their challenger. Soon, Bigg Boss asks them to announce who will go first in the maiden challenge. Prashanth comes forward and says he has chosen Vishwanath Haveri as his opponent. They are given a task to fill 10 balloons with air and burst them. The first one to complete will be crowned as the winner. Prashanth manages to complete the task first and as a result, Vishwanath gets nominated in his place.

In the second challenge, Manju chooses Raghu Gowda as his opponent. Eventually, Raghu loses the task and gets nominated in place of Manju. The other two challenges will take place in tomorrow’s episode.

