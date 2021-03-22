Bigg Boss Kannada 8 March 22 Highlights: Raghu And Nidhi Are Out Of The Captaincy Contender Task

The March 22 episode of Bigg Boss Kannada 8 begins with Shubha Poonja discussing with the girls about upping their game and taking a stand for each other. The next morning Shubha continues the discussion with Nidhi Subbaiah, Chandrakala Mohan and Vaishnavi Gowda.

Soon, Bigg Boss gives a task to the housemates where they need to name one contestant as their competition. They will also have to accompany it by naming another contestant who is not capable of giving any competition. Most members take Manju Pavagad’s name as their competition in the house. On the other hand, most housemates put Shamanth aka Bro Gowda, Shankar Ashwath and Chandrakala’s name in the 'no competition’ zone.

Soon, Bigg Boss reveals to the housemates that all contestants barring captain Aravind KP are being nominated for this week’s elimination. However, BB gives the housemates a chance to prove themselves by running in this week’s Captaincy contender task. The house gets divided into two teams for a game of chess.

The teams are seen in black and white costumes whilst donning a character from the king, and the queen to elephants, camels and horses from the game of chess. They strategize and plan their moves accordingly. And then, Bigg Boss calls the white team’s king aka Ashwath in the confession room and asks him to challenge a contestant from the opposite team. Shankar take’s Raghu Gowda’s name who is then provided with a task. He needs to win the given activity in order to continue in the game. However, Raghu fails to amass enough points and is out of the captaincy race.

This is followed by the Black team’s King Chandrakala choosing Nidhi from the other team for the next challenge. Nidhi is seen struggling to remember the right colours to cut the given wires. Eventually, she ends put performing poorly and is eliminated from the captaincy contender task.

