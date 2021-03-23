Bigg Boss Kannada 8 March 23 Highlights: Shamanth, Prashanth And Rajeev Are Out Of The Captaincy Race

The March 23 episode of Bigg Boss Kannada 8 begins with housemates waking up to Sudeep’s song from the Kotigobba movie. This is followed by the resuming of this week’s captaincy contender task. Raghu Gowda and Nidhi Subbaiah are seen discussing Prashanth Sambargi’s behaviour during yesterday’s task. They are both seen accusing him of taunting and demotivating them during the game.

Shubha Poonja joins Raghu and Nidhi in the kitchen while Nidhi talks about Divya Uruduga’s changing behaviour. In the meantime, Prashanth and Shankar Ashwath are also seen discussing the game in the garden area.

Soon, Bigg Boss calls the white team’s king, Ashwath into the confession room and asks him to choose a contestant to challenge from the opposite team. Shankar names Shamanth aka Bro Gowda who is then presented with a general knowledge quiz. Shamanth loses the task from a small margin and gets eliminated from the game. This is followed by Shankar’s teammates flipping over their own team member Prashanth for inadvertently helping Shamanth with an answer.

Later, Bigg Boss calls the black team’s king, Chandrakala Mohan to pick a challenge to challenge from the other team. She names Prashanth but he is unable to clear the challenge provided by Bigg Boss and is eliminated from the captaincy race. Next, BB calls Shankar for another round and he nominates Rajeev name who is then provided with another task. Rajeev too is unable to score points and is ousted out of the race.

Towards the end of the episode, Nidhi, Shubha and Chandrakala question Prashanth for using ghee and cooking without the kitchen team’s permission. Captain Aravind KP tries to resolve the conflict by making Prashant understand the situation. Divya Suresh doesn’t like the fact that Manju Pavagad supported Nidhi. Shubha and Nidhi are also seen discussing Manja and Suresh’s equation in the bedroom.

