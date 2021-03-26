Bigg Boss Kannada 8 March 25 Highlights: Vishwanath Haveri Becomes New Captain Of The House

The March 25 episode of Bigg Boss Kannada 8 begins with Raghu Gowda and others discussing Prashanth Sambargi’s late confession about using ghee for making his special dish.

Soon, Bigg Boss announces this week’s captaincy task named 'Shabdaveedi.’ The qualified contestants will have to hear a series of animal noises and then arrange their pictures in the same order. In the first round, no one gets the order right. However, in the second round, Vishwanath Haveri and Aravind KP manage to arrange the animals in the correct order. Eventually, Vishwanath becomes the only contestant to win two rounds and becomes the new captain of the house. He receives a sweet voice message from his mother which leaves him emotional.

Later, we see Prashanth advising Divya Suresh to not get overshadowed in the house. He also tells her to stop being Manju Pavagad’s tail. Prashanth is also seen talking about Manju being overexposed in the game to Shamanth. This is followed by Bigg Boss announcing another task where each housemate must name one talkative and one list talkative contestant of the house. These members will also be presented with a plaster badge and a mic badge respectively.

Most housemates name Manju as the most talkative person whereas Vaishnavi Gowda gets labelled as the most silent individual. Bigg Boss decides to 'punish’ Manju and asks the comedian to stop talking until his next order. However, he can only communicate via Vaishnavi through actions and gestures. This leads to a lot of hilarious situations in the house where most members are seen razzing Manju.

Later on, captain Vishwanath is seen discussing and distributing house duties with everyone. Prashanth refuses to accept kitchen duty and this leads to a lot of commotion.

