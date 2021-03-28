Bigg Boss Kannada 8 March 28 Highlights: Chandrakala Mohan Gets Eliminated From The House

The March 28 episode of Bigg Boss Kannada 8 begins with Kiccha Sudeep interacting with the housemates. He then asks each contestant to name one housemate with whom they are just unable to connect in the house. Most housemates including Divya Suresh, Shubha Poonja and Nidhi Subbaiah take Bro Gowda aka Shamanth’s name.

Sudeep then comes to this week’s elimination. For the unversed, five housemates namely Prashanth Sambargi, Shamanth, Vishwanath Haveri, Chandrakala Mohan And Shankar Ashwath are in the danger zone. Sudeep reveals that Prashanth is the first contestant to be safe. Prashanth also receives a voice message from his wife. This is followed by the host announcing that Shamanth is also safe from this week’s eviction.

Sudeep then interacts with the housemates and plays a game of yes or no cards whilst asking them questions about other contestants. Sudeep also announces Raghu Gowda as the winner of 'Kicchana Chappale' this week. The actor then surprises everyone by announcing Shankar as the next contestant to be safe this week. This leaves Vishwanath and Chandrakala in the bottom two. Sudeep finally reveals that Chandrakala has been eliminated from the house this week

Chandrakala bids adieu to the housemates and joins Sudeep on the stage. Sudeep plays her four-week journey video and we see the actress get emotional seeing her ups and downs. The host also asks her who she sees as the top 3 contestants. Chandrakala names Aravind KP, Divya Suresh and Divya Uruduga. On being quizzed about who should be eliminated next week, Chandrakala takes Shankar and Shamanth’s name.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss Kannada 8 March 25 Highlights: Vishwanath Haveri Becomes New Captain Of The House

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss Kannada 8 March 24 Highlights: Prashanth Sambargi Gets Into A Heated Argument With Manju Pavagad