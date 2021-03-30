Bigg Boss Kannada 8 March 30 Highlights: Manju And Rajeev Get Injured During Captaincy Contender Task

The March 30 episode of Bigg Boss Kannada 8 begins Bigg Boss announcing this week’s captaincy contender task. For the unversed, the house was divided into two teams with Shubha Poonja and Divya Uruduga as the captains in yesterday’s episode for the task. As soon as the task commences, the two teams are seen jostling against each other as they have been asked to protect the bricks from their opponent team members.

Things quickly heat up as contestants get physical with one another. Aravind KP and Prashanth Sambargi also get into a verbal spat. This is followed by Manju Pavagad and Rajeev Hanu getting Injured during the tussle. Rajeev injures his hand and is seen rolling on the ground in pain. On the other hand, Manju ends up chipping his tooth and is immediately called into the confession room. The task comes to a grinding halt. After receiving medical assistance, Rajeev and Manju are seen hugging and clearing out difference about the incident.

Soon, Bigg Boss gives another task where one team member must transfer a wound wire from one pole to another by wrapping it around their body. Vaishnavi Gowda and Manju from Shubha’s team win the game. However, captain Vishwanath Haveri is put on the spot while announcing the result by the opposite team.

This is closely followed by another task and it is won by Divya Uruduga’s team. Manju feels emotionally drained after the task and breaks down. The entire house is seen consoling him. Manju confesses that he wasn’t able to focus in the third game. Later, we see both the team leaders deciding the rules for playing the game at night. And then, Bigg Boss announces another round.

