Bigg Boss Kannada 8 March 4 Highlights: Dhanushree, Shubha, Raghu, Vishwanath And Nirmala Get Nominated

Day 4 of Bigg Boss Kannada 8 begins up the housemates waking up to an uplifting song. Bigg Boss presents the sixth challenge of the nominations task. Dhanushree chooses Divya Suresh as her opponent. The girls give each other a tough fight in a game of basketball. At the end of all the rounds, Divya wins the game and remains safe while Dhanushree continues to be nominated.

Soon Bigg Boss announces that all six challenges have been completed and this week’s nomination process has come to an end. The final list of nominated contestants includes Dhanushree, Raghu Gowda, Vishwanath Haveri, Shubha Poonja and Nirmala Chanapa.

Divya who injured her leg in the task is seen complaining about the fact that no one cheered for her in the task. Nidhi Subbaiah adds that no one cheered for her either during her task. Nidhi and Chandrakala Mohan are seen telling captain Shamanth aka Bro Gowda to come in between if Prashanth Sambargi interferes in the kitchen duties.

Bigg Boss calls Prashanth in the confession room and asks him to choose between coffee and Nirmala’s luggage. Prashanth tells BB that even though he can’t function without coffee, he would choose Nirmala’s belongings to take back in the house.

Later Bigg Boss asks the housemates to share their opinions about Shamanth’s captaincy. This is immediately followed by BB giving a task and asking them to decide if they want Shamanth to continue as their captain for another week. Eight housemates want him to continue while the remaining eight want someone else to be in charge. Bigg Boss reminds them that the captain will have immunity again. The announcement rattles Nirmala and she suddenly decides to say yes to Shamanth’s captaincy and as a result, he becomes captain for another week.

