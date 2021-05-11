Bigg Boss Kannada 8 May 11 Highlights: BB Informs Contestants About The Second Wave Of COVID-19

Bigg Boss Kannada 8 will be airing its final episode on May 12th. The current season will be ending mid-way as Karnataka has gone into a full lockdown from May 10 due to the second wave of COVID-19 causing havoc across the state.

The May 11 episode begins with Bigg Boss dropping a cryptic message after the morning wake-up call. Most housemates try to decipher the hidden meaning behind it. Soon, Nidhi Subbaiah and Shubha Poonja are seen disagreeing about the breakfast menu. Captain Prashanth Sambargi intervenes and eventually, they decide on making Upma for breakfast.

Meanwhile, the housemates receive a voice message from Divya Uruduga. She informs everyone that her health has improved now. Divya thanks Prashanth for dedicating his captaincy to her and asks good friend Aravind KP to take care of himself.

Later, Kanmani the camera interacts with the housemates by asking them some fun questions. This is followed by the contestants receiving a piece of breaking news regarding the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. Bigg Boss plays a video from the news channels about the pandemic which leaves everyone in a state of shock. Prashanth, Shubha, Raghu Gowda and other housemates start crying and the video ends with the news of a 14-day lockdown in Karnataka.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss Kannada 8: Bigg Boss Gives Housemates The Last Task Of The Season; Chakravarthy Gets Upset

This is followed by the Colors Kannada team playing their official statement on screen, regarding the decision to end the ongoing season mid-way due to the ongoing crisis. The housemates are seen hugging and consoling one another. They all thank the Bigg Boss for all their support in keeping them safe and happy during the crisis.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss Kannada 8 May 9 Highlights: Bigg Boss Organises A Special Award Function For The Housemates

Soon, the housemates start packing their belongings. They all gather once again in the living area to interact with Kanmani. Aravind, Nidhi, Manju Pavagad and all the other contestants share their parting thoughts regarding their Bigg Boss journey. They all thank BB for this amazing experience and the viewers for their love and support.