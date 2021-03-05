Bigg Boss Kannada 8: Nidhi Subbaiah Reveals Yash Threw Crackers In Her Residence During College Days

Nidhi Subbaiah surprised one and all by deciding to participate in Bigg Boss Kannada 8 this year. The Pancharangi actress who was on a hiatus has been seen trying to fit in and find her groove in the BB house. She was also nominated for elimination in the first week itself.

And in Tuesday's episode of the controversial reality show, Nidhi was seen narrating some funny instances from her life. After lights out, the actress told her fellow contestants about how she faced a rather strange incident during her college days in Mysuru. She revealed that she used to live with her grandparents, and once a few boys on bikes came by her residence and threw some crackers into a room.

Nidhi reveals that the prank misfired as it ended up being her grandfather's room. The incident also resulted in the curtains of the room being damaged. And then, she surprised her co-contestants by telling them that an actor from the industry was one of those who did this.

Nidhi said that when she started working as an actress, one of her fellow Mysurean actor confessed to her about the prank. She gave them a clue and then began singing the 'Dheera Dheera’ from KGF. Nidhi said it was Yash who was a part of the prank. She also revealed that he had also confessed about the incident in one of his film interviews.

