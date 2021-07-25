Bigg Boss Kannada 8: No Elimination Takes Place This Week, Prashanth Sambargi Receives Kicchana Chappale

The weekend episode (July 25) of Bigg Boss Kannada 8 begins with Kiccha Sudeep sharing with the audience that the finale will be held after 14 days. In the meantime, he adds that many contestants will be eliminated in the coming episodes as only five housemates will make it to the finals.

Sudeep then meets the contestants and is seen discussing various issues inside the house. He later introduces an activity where each housemate must name two contestants who they feel will make it to the finale and two contestants who definitely do not deserve to make it to the final week.

Most housemates end up taking Manju Pavagad and Aravind KP’s name for the top 2 contestants list. On the other hand, wild card contestant Chakravarthy Chandrachud receives maximum votes on the undeserving list followed by Prashanth Sambargi and Shamanth Gowda.

This is followed by the host playing a game of yes or no cards and is seen asking everyone questions about other contestants. Sudeep also announces Prashanth Sambargi as the winner of 'Kicchana Chappale' this week. Prashanth gets emotional as it took him 14 weeks to receive the coveted honour and thanks the actor.

Soon, Sudeep comes to this week’s elimination and reminds the audience that five contestants namely Chakravarthy, Shubha Poonja, Shamanth, Prashanth and Divya Uruduga have been nominated for this week’s eviction. He then informs the housemates that he won’t be announcing the evicted member’s name on stage tonight. Instead, Bigg Boss will surprise them by evicting a contestant in the coming week. The host bids adieu whilst adding that the surprise elimination can take place anytime.