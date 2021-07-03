Bigg Boss Kannada 8 July 2 Highlights: Prashanth Sambargi And Chakravarthy Chandrachud Get Into Huge Argument

The July 2 episode of Bigg Boss Kannada 8 begins Bigg Boss announcing the final tiebreaker game of the ongoing captaincy contender task. However, towards the end of the game, team Suryasene has a difference of opinion as Chakravarthy Chandrachud criticises his own team member, Shamanth Gowda.

Prashanth Sambargi raises objection on behalf of Gowda and Chakravarthy Chandrachud loses his cool and starts yelling at Prashanth. They continue to argue whilst Shamanth, Divya Uruduga and Aravind KP try calming them down. Chakravarthy accuses Prashanth of being Shamanth’s mouthpiece and even pushes him in anger. In the meantime, Divya Suresh is very upset over the loss of her team.

Soon, Bigg Boss announces that the Aravind fronted Suryasene team have won this week’s captaincy contender task. As a result, Shamanth, Divya Uruduga, Aravind, Chakravarthy, Prashanth and Vaishnavi become this week's captaincy contenders. Later, Bigg Boss announces the captaincy task which requires the contestants to wear as many clothes as possible. Divya Uruduga wins the game and becomes the first female captain of this season. She gets extremely emotional whilst the entire house is seen cheering for her.

This is followed by Bigg Boss asking them to decide this week’s best and worst performers. Most housemates end up taking Shubha Poonja’s name for the worst performer’s tag and state that she isn’t very serious in the tasks. And then, most of them end up taking Raghu Gowda’s name for the best performer’s title, for his improved performance in the second innings. He receives a medal whilst Shubha is seen wearing the inmates uniform as she is sent to the BB jail.