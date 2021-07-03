Bigg Boss Kannada 8 July 2 Highlights: Prashanth Sambargi And Chakravarthy Chandrachud Get Into Huge Argument

The
July
2
episode
of
Bigg
Boss
Kannada
8
begins
Bigg
Boss
announcing
the
final
tiebreaker
game
of
the
ongoing
captaincy
contender
task.
However,
towards
the
end
of
the
game,
team
Suryasene
has
a
difference
of
opinion
as
Chakravarthy
Chandrachud
criticises
his
own
team
member,
Shamanth
Gowda.
Prashanth
Sambargi
raises
objection
on
behalf
of
Gowda
and
Chakravarthy
Chandrachud
loses
his
cool
and
starts
yelling
at
Prashanth.
They
continue
to
argue
whilst
Shamanth,
Divya
Uruduga
and
Aravind
KP
try
calming
them
down.
Chakravarthy
accuses
Prashanth
of
being
Shamanth’s
mouthpiece
and
even
pushes
him
in
anger.
In
the
meantime,
Divya
Suresh
is
very
upset
over
the
loss
of
her
team.
Soon,
Bigg
Boss
announces
that
the
Aravind
fronted
Suryasene
team
have
won
this
week’s
captaincy
contender
task.
As
a
result,
Shamanth,
Divya
Uruduga,
Aravind,
Chakravarthy,
Prashanth
and
Vaishnavi
become
this
week's
captaincy
contenders.
Later,
Bigg
Boss
announces
the
captaincy
task
which
requires
the
contestants
to
wear
as
many
clothes
as
possible.
Divya
Uruduga
wins
the
game
and
becomes
the
first
female
captain
of
this
season.
She
gets
extremely
emotional
whilst
the
entire
house
is
seen
cheering
for
her.
This
is
followed
by
Bigg
Boss
asking
them
to
decide
this
week’s
best
and
worst
performers.
Most
housemates
end
up
taking
Shubha
Poonja’s
name
for
the
worst
performer’s
tag
and
state
that
she
isn’t
very
serious
in
the
tasks.
And
then,
most
of
them
end
up
taking
Raghu
Gowda’s
name
for
the
best
performer’s
title,
for
his
improved
performance
in
the
second
innings.
He
receives
a
medal
whilst
Shubha
is
seen
wearing
the
inmates
uniform
as
she
is
sent
to
the
BB
jail.