Bigg Boss Kannada 8: Prior To The Finale, Divya Suresh Gets Eliminated In Shocking Mid-Week Eviction

The August 4 episode of Bigg Boss Kannada 8 begins with Bigg Boss announcing the commencement of the mid-week elimination process. All the housemates are seen packing their belonging and keeping them in the storeroom area. BB reminds everyone that there are only 5 days left for the finale and laud’s everyone’s performance on the show.

The elimination process is conducted in multiple phases, throughout the day. In the first round, all six contestants are supposed to stand behind pedestals with their names on it. They need to cut open the apple placed on their table. The contestants who have red ink in their fruit will continue to be nominated. Aravind KP finds no ink in his apple. As a result, he becomes the first contestant to enter the finale.

Soon, Bigg Boss fulfilling Prashanth Sambargi’s wish by displaying his family’s portrait in the living area. This is followed by the second phase of the eviction. The remaining five contestants must open the swords placed in the garden area. The contestant whose name is missing has been saved by the audience. Vaishnavi Gowda becomes the next finalist. Bigg Boss congratulates the actress for entering the finale.

In the next two phases, Bigg Boss reveals that Manju Pavagad and Divya Uruduga have also been saved by the viewers. Later, BB fulfils Divya Suresh’s wish and we see the actress have a candlelight dinner with Manju.

Late at night, Bigg Boss commences the final phase of the eviction process. Divya Suresh and Prashanth Sambargi are in the bottom two spots. BB asks the duo to enter the door placed next to the main entrance. The contestant who doesn’t return after the buzzer has been eliminated from the show. Prashanth returns from his door whilst Divya Suresh gets eliminated from the show. Bigg Boss congratulates the remaining five contestants for making to the finale.