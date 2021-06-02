Bigg Boss Kannada 8's Aravind KP On His Equation With Divya Uruduga: Our Feelings Were Genuine In The House

Aravind KP emerged as the biggest breakout star of Bigg Boss Kannada this season. The dirt biker gained a lot of popularity for his stint on the controversial show and also turned out to be one of the frontrunners to win it. He was lauded by the viewers for his conduct in the house and stellar performance in the game.

Aravind also stayed in news for his friendship with Divya Uruduga in the house. And now, the 35-year-old has opened up about his Bigg Boss Kannada 8 journey whilst also shedding light on his equation with Uruduga after the premature culmination of the show.

Aravind told IBT Times, “Bigg Boss is all about how you handle a given situation. In the outside world, you have the choice to stay out of the complicated situations, but in the Bigg Boss house you can't. It is a good experience altogether. What I could not get in 15 years, I got it in 72 days. The show has taught me a lot of life lessons. Every five minutes you will get to learn something new.”

Aravind also addressed his relationship with Divya Uruduga, which has led to a lot of fan pages and cheers. Talking about it, he shed light on their current status quo and said, “Without a doubt, Divya Uruduga is my best friend. I like her very much, but we have not thought about marriage, yet. However, our feelings were genuine in the house. It was not scripted and we did not fake our feelings. Let's see.”

In an earlier interview with TOI, Aravind had also spoken about their friendship becoming a talking point. He had said, “Divya is a great human being and very positive. I look forward to taking it forward with her. We will see how it turns out. It is looking positive for now. But, I am truly amazed how people have received us outside and that we are trending. It makes it seem special,”