Bigg Boss Kannada 8 Second Innings Day 3 Highlights: Contestants Gear Up For An Interesting Task

Bigg
Boss
Kannada
8
resumed
its
journey
on
June
23rd
and
the
contestants
have
already
been
assigned
an
interesting
task
named
'kurchi
politics’
for
the
first
captaincy
of
the
new
innings.
The
house
has
been
segregated
into
two
teams
named
'Leaders' and
the
'Challengers'
and
we
see
three
members
from
each
team
take
a
seat
in
the
special
section
assigned
for
the
task.
Manju
Pavagad,
Prashanth
Sambargi,
Nidhi
Subbaiah,
Priyanka
Thimmesh,
Vaishnavi
Gowda
and
Shamanth
have
volunteered
for
the
challenge
and
they
are
supposed
to
be
seated
in
one
place
with
no
washroom
break
or
movement
whatsoever.
The
aforementioned
contestants
gear
up
to
face
the
task
and
spend
the
entire
night
in
their
seats.
Day
3
of
the
new
innings
begins
with
Nidhi
consulting
with
the
team
leaders,
Divya
Suresh
and
Divya
Uruduga
about
the
rules
of
the
game.
The
actress
contemplates
peeing
in
her
chair
but
Manju
and
a
few
other
members
are
seen
opposing
the
idea.
In
the
meantime,
Bigg
Boss
assigns
another
task
for
the
other
contestants
to
take
part
in
the
garden
area.
Aravind
KP,
Divya
Uruduga
and
Raghu
Gowda
win
the
rounds
and
maintain
the
Challengers'
team’s
winning
streak.
However,
Divya
Suresh
gets
injures
her
leg
during
the
task
and
is
seen
crying
due
to
the
pain.
On
the
other
hand,
after
completing
24
hours
in
the
game,
Vaishnavi
decides
to
give
up.
This
is
closely
followed
by
Nidhi
and
Shamanth
calling
it
quits
as
well.
All
the
housemates
are
seen
applauding
the
contestants
and
their
sincere
efforts.
Later
at
night,
Priyanka
gives
up
the
game
after
spending
31
hours
in
her
seat.
As
a
result,
Manju
and
Prashanth
are
the
only
two
contestants
who
remain
in
the
game,
by
the
end
of
the
episode.