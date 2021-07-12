Bigg Boss Kannada 8 Second Innings July 12 Highlights: Divya Uruduga Gets Badly Injured During Task

The July 12 episode of Bigg Boss Kannada 8 begins with Chakravarthy Chandrachud apologising to Prashanth Sambargi after the weekend episode. Prashanth is seen asking Chandrachud about the things he spoke about him behind his back. Meanwhile, Shubha Poonja confesses to Manju Pavagad that she’s getting agitated very easily these days.

Shamanth Gowda, on the other hand, is seen using his luxury coupon and requests Bigg Boss to send in some Donne Biryani for the housemates. The next morning, the contestants are informed by Bigg Boss that they all are being nominated for this week’s elimination, barring captain Aravind KP and Shamanth, who was saved by Raghu before his exit over the weekend.

However, BB also provides an opportunity to save themselves from the nominations. He announces a task named 'Danda Yatre,’ where the contestants are divided into two teams and will have to take part in a series of activities. The team which garners more points will get exempted from the nomination list. However, a member of the losing team will get evicted from the glasshouse this weekend.

Bigg Boss Kannada 8 July 11 Highlights: Raghu Gowda Gets Eliminated From The House

Chakravarthy, Divya Uruduga, Divya Suresh, Shamanth and Manju are in one group and they call their team, 'Ningaite Iru.’ On the other hand, Aravind, Prashanth, Shubha, Priyanka Thimmesh and Vaishnavi Gowda are in the opposite team and they name themselves as the ’Vijaya Yatre’ team. In the first task, team ’Vijaya Yatre’ win the game. This results in Bigg Boss announcing punishment for the losing team.

Bigg Boss Kannada 8 July 8 Highlights: Prashanth Sambargi Calls Divya Uruduga An Unfair Captain

Later, in another round of the game, Divya Uruduga gets badly injured whilst dodging her opponents in the task. The actress loses her balance and hits her head on the glass panel in the garden area. She is seen crying and is in a lot of pain. The housemates are horrified to see her bleeding and are trying to help her. Soon, Bigg Boss asks everyone to bring her to the confession room and she receives medical attention from the BB team.