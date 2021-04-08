Bigg Boss Kannada 8: Shankar Ashwath Opens Up About His Journey; Takes A Dig At Nidhi Subbaiah

Veteran actor Shankar Ashwath became the fifth contestant to get evicted from Bigg Boss Kannada 8. He ended his journey on the show over the last weekend after spending 35 days in the glasshouse. Shankar recently opened up about his eviction and journey on the show in an interview with TOI.

He shared, “I agreed to be part of the show as it offers a great platform to show who we are to the people. But in the house, I realised it’s a different ball game. Initially, I was excited to perform tasks with younger people who are always buzzing with energy. Later, anxiety and uncertainties crept up when I got to know the true nature of co-contestants. I knew for a while that my journey on the show would come to an end soon.”

On being quizzed about why he nominated Nidhi Subbaiah, Shankar takes a dig at the actress for her comments during a swimming pool task. He said, “What she said is unacceptable. She should have realised that she is speaking to the son of a renowned actor who is following in his father’s footsteps. This is also why I decided to nominate her for next week’s elimination.”

Shankar also thinks that no one is being genuine inside the house and are playing with strategies. He says that everyone was busy with their own groups and would become silent in his presence. The senior actor concluded by stating that he feels Manju Pavagad, Raghu Gowda, Rajeev Hanu and Aravind KP have equal opportunities to win the show.

