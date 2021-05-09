Bigg Boss Kannada 8 Suspended Due To Increasing COVID-19 Cases; Last Episode To Air Today?

Bigg Boss Kannada 8, the biggest reality show in the Kannada television industry, has been suspended. The show, which was hosted by the renowned actor Sudeep, was canceled due to the increasing COVID-19 cases in the country. The Colors Kannada channel and Bigg Boss Kannada 8 team decided to suspend the show as Karnataka is going for a complete lockdown.

"Today is the th day of Big Boss started. When I saw eleven people walking in this house standing in PCR, more than one feelings came at once and it was a strange rain. Those who are inside are happy without knowing the difficult challenge faced outside. They are safe as they are in isolation. Let everyone know about the development outside, we are calling out tomorrow. Arranging to send him and the team home safely afterwards.

Hundreds of days of work. The work of hundreds of people. The dream of a team that has put everything aside and worked hard is halfway there. Even though it was a difficult decision, the decision that gave comfort.

The mind is heavy. That doesn't mean this show is stopping. No more worries due to the unseen uncertainty of the eye walking in the air outside.

May everyone get an answer to this concern soon. Be safe and sound," wrote Parameshwar Gundkal, the business head of Colors Kannada, on his Facebook page.

Bigg Boss Kannada 8 May 7 Highlights: Prashanth Becomes The New Captain; Raghu Named As Worst Performer

If the reports are to be believed, the last episode of Bigg Boss Kannada 8 will be aired on Sunday (May 9, 2021) night. The sources suggest that all the contestants of season 8 will be called up on stage, and the show will be ending on a cheerful note.

Bigg Boss Kannada 8 May 6 Highlights: Divya Uruduga Falls Ill, Aravind KP Breaks Down

Sudeep, the host of Bigg Boss Kannada 8, is likely to skip the last episode owing to his ill health. To the unversed, Sudeep has been staying away from the show for the past few days due to his health issues. Even though the actor recovered, he was unable to return to the show due to the lockdown restrictions.