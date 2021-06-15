Bigg Boss Kannada 8 To Resume From June, Kichcha Sudeep To Announce Version 2.0 Soon: Report

Here's big news for the fans of Bigg Boss Kannada 8! If the latest grapevine is anything to go by, the season will be back with its 2.0 version very soon. Yes, you read that right! Reportedly, the makers are now planning to launch the eighth season yet again solely owing to incessant public demand.

As per reports, version 2.0 will resume with the 11 contestants, who were already inside the house when the show got suspended in May 2021. Reportedly, the contestants will return to the madhouse after following a 14-day quarantine period and mandatory tests.

It is said that the makers decided to re-launch the season considering the chances of the Karnataka government allowing film and television shooting shortly. For the unversed, the government had imposed strict restrictions on film and TV shoots on May 14 following which the show was suspended, which eventually disappointed fans. Bigg Boss Kannada 8 was suspended on 71st day of the show with contestants including Aravind, Divya Uruduga, Manju, Nidhi, Prashanth, Raghu Gowda, Shamanth, Shubha, Vaishnavi, Chakravarthy and Priyanka inside the house.

Well, with the rumour about Bigg Boss Kannada 8's return going viral on social media, fans can't wait to welcome the contestants and of course the center of attention superstar Kichcha Sudeep on their screens.

Earlier, announcing the suspension of the show, Parameshwar Gundkal, Business head of Colors Kannada shared on his Facebook handle in Kannada which can be loosely translated as, "Today is the 71st day since Bigg Boss started. I feel emotionally overwhelmed looking at the 11 contestants inside the house through these cameras. Everyone is happy as they are unaware of the problems that are happening outside. Everyone is happy inside. They will be informed of what's going on outside. Though it was a very difficult decision to make, we are satisfied with it. Our hearts feel heavy and that's not because the show is canceled but because of the invisible virus that is causing all the problems." Along with the post, Parameshwar had also shared a few pictures of the contestants inside of Bigg Boss Kannada 8 house.