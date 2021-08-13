Bigg Boss Kannada 8: Vaishnavi Gowda Opens Up About Her Journey, Thanks Fans For Their Constant Support

The highly anticipated grand finale of Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 was held last weekend and we saw comedian Manju Pavagad emerge as the winner of the Kiccha Sudeep-hosted show. Aravind KP, on the other hand, ended up as the first runner-up of the popular show.

Meanwhile, Kannada actress Vaishnavi, who emerged as the third runner-up of the season, has now opened up about her journey on the show. She took to her social media account to pen a gratitude note thanking all her fans and followers for their constant support.

Vaishnavi managed to survive inside the glasshouse for 120 days and was among the top five contestants to make it to the finale. The viewers connected with her effort and competitive spirit and lauded the Agnisakshi actress for her stable personality and conduct on the controversial show.

Vaishnavi shared a video snippet of her journey inside the Bigg Boss house on her Instagram and wrote, "120 days of an amazing journey... This was possible only because of my fans like family... I'm extremely happy and proud of my fans and family for all the extended support... This journey is going to remain an unforgettable one throughout my life (sic)."

As soon as the actress shared the post, her fans were left impressed and were seen showering their love towards her in the comment section. Check out the post below: