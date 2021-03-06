Bigg Boss Kannada 8 Week 1 Elimination: Shubha Poonja Is Evicted From The Sudeep Show

Bigg Boss Kannada 8, the biggest reality show on Kannada television had its first elimination. According to the latest updates, Shubha Poonja is the first contestant to get eliminated from the Sudeep show. As per the reports, Shubha Poonja has been evicted from Bigg Boss Kannada 8 she received the least numbers of votes from the audiences.

If the reports are to be true, Dhanushree has topped the voting polls conducted by Colors Kannada in the Voot app and Voot official website. The sources suggest that Raghu Gowda too has faired well in the public voting, considering his strong fan base among the Bigg Boss Kannada 8 audiences.

To the unversed, Nirmala Chenappa, Dhanushree, Raghu Gowda, Shubha Poonja, and Vishwanath Haveri were the five contestants who were nominated for the first eliminations of Bigg Boss Kannada 8. Nirmala opted to nominate herself to the danger zone, while Raghu, Vishwanath, and Shubha entered during the nomination transfer task.