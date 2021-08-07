Bigg Boss Kannada 8: Who Will Win This Season Of The Sudeep Show?

Bigg Boss Kannada 8, the biggest reality show on Kannada television is gearing up for its grand finale. The show, which is hosted by the popular Kannada star Sudeep, has been making headlines lately, with speculations regarding the winner. However, the sources have now made some interesting predictions on the Bigg Boss Kannada 8 title winner.

According to the rumour mills, Aravind KP is the favourite contestant of the audiences, and has all the chances to win the Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 title. However, another group of audiences feels that Manju Pavagad is more eligible to lift the Bigg Boss Kannada trophy of this season.

The rumour mills suggest that Divya Urududa might emerge as the first runner-up of the Sudeep show. If the rumours are to be believed, Aravind KP and Divya Uruduga have topped in the Bigg Boss Kannada 8 final voting results. However, we will have to wait till August 8, Sunday to know who will win this season of the show.

Bigg Boss Kannada 8: Aravind Wins Two Lakh Rupees; Manju Receives Special Shout Out From Shivarajkumar

Bigg Boss Kannada 8: BB Fulfils Vaishnavi Gowda's Wish, Actress Receives Sweet Audio Message From Her Mother

To the unversed, Aravind KP, Manju Pavagad, Divya Uruduga, Vaishnavi Gowda, and Prashanth Sambargi are the finalists of Bigg Boss Kannada 8. Sudeep, the superstar host will announce the title winner of BBK8 in the grand finale event which will be aired on August 8, Sunday.