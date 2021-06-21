Sudeep’s Bigg Boss Kannada 8 Will Return To The Small Screen With Its Second Innings From June 23, Watch Promo

Bigg Boss Kannada’s eighth season was suspended by the makers in May this year due to the COVID-19 crisis. However, the popular reality show is now all set to resume its journey on the small screen from June 23. The series is set to pick up from where it left off and will have the same contestants who were inside the house when the show was suspended.

The showrunners have now released an official promo officially announcing that the 'second innings’ of Bigg Boss Kannada 8. The special promo features all the twelve contestants who will be re-entering the glasshouse. The first new episode will air on Colors Kannada channel from 6 pm onwards on Wednesday. Take a look at the promo:

For the unversed, Aravind KP, Divya Uruduga, Raghu Gowda, Vaishnavi Gowda, Manjunath Pavagad, Divya Suresh, Prashanth Sambargi, Chakravarthy Chandrachud, Nidhi Subbaiah, Subha Poonja, Shamanth Gowda, and Priyanka Thimmesh will be spending another 30 days in the house to complete 100 days of the season. On completion of the stipulated period, the winner of the show will be selected through the audience’s votes.

Meanwhile, it’s been reported that all contestants were placed under quarantine for a week and have undergone RT-PCR test multiple times before entering the house. According to an Indian Express report, a source close to the show revealed that the re-opening of the season will be a low-key affair.

The season will resume with all 12 contestants already inside the house whilst host Sudeep will also return to helm the second innings. It must be noted that the actor had stayed away from hosting weekend episodes citing safety and health concerns before the season was taken off the air.