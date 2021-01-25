Bigg Boss Kannada Fame Jayashree Ramaiah Dies By Suicide

Actress and Bigg Boss Kannada fame Jayashree Ramaiah reportedly died by suicide at her residence in Bengaluru on Monday (January 25, 2021). The police are currently investigating to know the cause of the actress' unnatural death.

For the unversed, last year on July 22, Jayashree had shocked the netizens with her 'I Quit' post on Facebook. In the post the actress had written, "I quit. Goodbye to this f***g world and depression." As soon as the post was uploaded, her fans and colleagues consoled and desisted her from taking extreme steps in the comment box. Later, the actress deleted her post and shared, "I'm Aliright and safe!! Love you all." (sic)

Later, she had also mentioned that she was thankful to Bigg Boss Kannada host Kichcha Sudeep who advised her to live a happy life. She had posted on her Facebook page saying, "Thanks a lot Sudeep Sir for ur care and you saved me along with his team members and my loving friends and fans love u all!! Sorry for making u guys panic I am back to form..Thanks, media for the support am grateful to u all!"

Talking about her work, Jayashree Ramaiah had made her acting debut with the 2017 film Uppu Huli Kara directed by Imran Sardhariya. She participated in Bigg Boss 3 Kannada and was eliminated in the second week of the show.

Worried about your mental well-being or of someone you know? Help is just a call away. Reach out to the nearest mental health specialist at COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ)- 0832-2252525, Parivarthan- +91 7676 602 602, Connecting Trust- +91 992 200 1122/+91-992 200 4305 or Sahai- 080-25497777/ SAHAIHELPLINE@GMAIL.COM.

