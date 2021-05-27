    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Chakravarthy Chandrachud On His Bigg Boss Kannada 8 Journey: I Have Learnt To Say Things Without Being Rude

      By
      |

      Chakravarthy Chandrachud, who was the first wild card entrant of Bigg Boss Kannada 8, quickly became one of the disruptors of the season. He managed to entertain the viewers with his personality whilst definitely changing the course of the equations in the BB house. Now, after the show’s premature culmination due to the COVID-19 crisis, Chakravarthy has opened up about his Bigg Boss journey in an interview with TOI.

      Bigg Boss Kannada 8

      He spoke about his intend to enter the house and revealed, “I wanted to live up to the wild card title and wanted to mark my presence. Sudeep sir, in fact, recently told me that my entry had created uneasiness to an extent that a few wanted to leave the house without elimination (laughs).” Chandrachud went on to add that he made the game interesting and feels he has achieved his purpose on the show.

      Manju Pavagad On His Bigg Boss Kannada 8 Journey: I Have Learnt To Think Twice Before Doing Or Saying AnythingManju Pavagad On His Bigg Boss Kannada 8 Journey: I Have Learnt To Think Twice Before Doing Or Saying Anything

      On being quizzed about his biggest takeaways from the show, Chakravarthy said, “I have learnt that I need to say the things I have said without being rude. I never knew I had so many female fans, which I got to know once I got out. I got to reflect and understand myself well too.”

      Prashanth Sambargi On His Bigg Boss Kannada 8 Journey: My Biggest Takeaway Was To Respect People's EmotionsPrashanth Sambargi On His Bigg Boss Kannada 8 Journey: My Biggest Takeaway Was To Respect People's Emotions

      Comments
      Story first published: Thursday, May 27, 2021, 23:54 [IST]
      Other articles published on May 27, 2021
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X