Chakravarthy Chandrachud On His Bigg Boss Kannada 8 Journey: I Have Learnt To Say Things Without Being Rude

Chakravarthy
Chandrachud,
who
was
the
first
wild
card
entrant
of
Bigg
Boss
Kannada
8,
quickly
became
one
of
the
disruptors
of
the
season.
He
managed
to
entertain
the
viewers
with
his
personality
whilst
definitely
changing
the
course
of
the
equations
in
the
BB
house.
Now,
after
the
show’s
premature
culmination
due
to
the
COVID-19
crisis,
Chakravarthy
has
opened
up
about
his
Bigg
Boss
journey
in
an
interview
with
TOI.
He
spoke
about
his
intend
to
enter
the
house
and
revealed,
“I
wanted
to
live
up
to
the
wild
card
title
and
wanted
to
mark
my
presence.
Sudeep
sir,
in
fact,
recently
told
me
that
my
entry
had
created
uneasiness
to
an
extent
that
a
few
wanted
to
leave
the
house
without
elimination
(laughs).”
Chandrachud
went
on
to
add
that
he
made
the
game
interesting
and
feels
he
has
achieved
his
purpose
on
the
show.
On
being
quizzed
about
his
biggest
takeaways
from
the
show,
Chakravarthy
said,
“I
have
learnt
that
I
need
to
say
the
things
I
have
said
without
being
rude.
I
never
knew
I
had
so
many
female
fans,
which
I
got
to
know
once
I
got
out.
I
got
to
reflect
and
understand
myself
well
too.”