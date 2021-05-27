Chakravarthy Chandrachud On His Bigg Boss Kannada 8 Journey: I Have Learnt To Say Things Without Being Rude

Chakravarthy Chandrachud, who was the first wild card entrant of Bigg Boss Kannada 8, quickly became one of the disruptors of the season. He managed to entertain the viewers with his personality whilst definitely changing the course of the equations in the BB house. Now, after the show’s premature culmination due to the COVID-19 crisis, Chakravarthy has opened up about his Bigg Boss journey in an interview with TOI.

He spoke about his intend to enter the house and revealed, “I wanted to live up to the wild card title and wanted to mark my presence. Sudeep sir, in fact, recently told me that my entry had created uneasiness to an extent that a few wanted to leave the house without elimination (laughs).” Chandrachud went on to add that he made the game interesting and feels he has achieved his purpose on the show.

On being quizzed about his biggest takeaways from the show, Chakravarthy said, “I have learnt that I need to say the things I have said without being rude. I never knew I had so many female fans, which I got to know once I got out. I got to reflect and understand myself well too.”

