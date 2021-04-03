Chandan Kumar And Kavitha Gowda Of Lakshmi Baramma To Tie The Knot On THIS Date In Bengaluru

Lakshmi Baramma actors Chandan Kumar and Kavitha Gowda got engaged on April 1, 2021 in Bengaluru. For the unversed, the couple first met on the sets of the show Lakshmi Baramma. They developed a bond of friendship and eventually fell in love with each other.

Chandan Kumar shared pictures from his engagement with Kavitha Gowda on Instagram. He captioned the post as, "Heard that ur life partner should be like your best friend.. but we reversed it..❣️❣️❣️❣️ best partners for life. Engaged with @iam.kavitha_official."

In the above pictures, Kumar looks handsome in a golden indo-western outfit, while his fiancée Kavitha was looks elegant in a golden-orange kanjeevaram saree. The couple is indeed looking amazing together. Interestingly, in an interview with Times of India, the actor revealed that they will be tying the knot on May 13 and 14 in Bengaluru. He said that the engagement ceremony was just a formality and a reason to celebrate for their families.

While speaking about his marriage plans, Chandan said, "We intend to call all our friends and loved ones for our wedding. It will be a two-day affair in May and we have the dates set. It will be on May 13 and 14 in Bengaluru. We have sorted everything out and the event planners are working on the nitty-gritties of the big day. Even for our engagement day, it was so easy. All I had to do was show up on time."

Chandan and Kavitha's families have already started prepping for their wedding in May. Further details about the adorable couple's marriage will be revealed soon.

Filmibeat congratulates Chandan Kumar and Kavitha Gowda on their engagement!