Darshan Is All Set To Play A Navy Officer In His Next Titled Golden Ring, To Be Produced By Rockline Venkatesh

Darshan who is currently gearing up for the release of Roberrt, is all set to play a navy officer in his next project. The film titled Golden Ring is based on a real-life story and is being bankrolled by Rockline Venkatesh. The storyline has been given by the Challenging Star himself. The project is being mounted on a grand scale and may be made in multiple languages. The makers have hinted the film will have a pan-India appeal.

It must be noted that Darshan’s historical project, Raja Veera Madakari Nayaka, has been pushed ahead due to the pandemic. As a result, the makers of Golden Ring are getting ready to go on floors with the film in April or May.

The news was confirmed by producer Rockline Venkatesh in an interview with the New Indian Express. He shared, “We had shot a few portions of Raja Veera Madakari Nayaka, but owing to the current COVID situation, it becomes difficult for us to bring together 300-400 people on the sets. So we have decided the push the shooting ahead. Instead, we will begin shooting for Golden Ring.”

The producer revealed more details and said that the film is set in the backdrop of the Navy, and is an officer's story which was given by Darshan himself. He added, “While the script work is going on, we are also in the process of finalising the director. We plan to start shooting from April or May.”

Rockline Venkatesh then shared that the team is planning to simultaneously proceed with Raja Veera Madakari Nayaka as well. He revealed, “Since it is a huge film, we plan to initially shoot with artistes other than Darshan, including actor Sumalatha, and portions which require less crowd. The sections involving Darshan will be shot later.”

