Dhananjay Reveals How He & His Family Combated COVID-19 Virus; Spills The Beans On Sukumar’s Pushpa

Sandalwood actor Dhananjay is on a high. After the massive success of his recently released film Yuvarathnaa, the actor is all set to make his Tollywood debut with Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa. Well, owing to the second wave of COVID-19 and the subsequent ban on film and television shoots in the state, the actor is currently in his hometown in Karnataka's Arsikere.

During his recent interaction with Times of India, the star revealed that he along with his 12 family members including his parents and grandmother were tested positive for COVID-19. Also stating that the whole family has recovered from the virus with the help of their doctor friends, the star said, "It does feel like we've won a battle. It all began when my brother tested positive. He was in Tiptur at the time and came to Bengaluru to recover. That was my first encounter with COVID in close quarters. Soon after, my sister and her husband caught the virus, followed by my nonagenarian grandmother, my parents, a few cousins and myself. Thankfully, most of us were not only mildly symptomatic, but also recovered soon enough with the guidance of a few doctor friends."

Dhananjay further added that he was stressed out at one point, however, the doctors assured that complications of COVID-19 were only found in a small section of people, and others just need to follow treatment with a positive frame of mind. Citing his family as an example, the actor urged everyone to get vaccinated to lessen the complications.

When asked about his Tollywood debut film Pushpa, Dhananjay revealed that he is playing a major role in the Sukumar directorial, and confirmed that there are talks about the film being made in two parts. Calling the film a good project, the star said, "Filmmaker Sukumar had called about a particular character. I am a big fan of his. It is a good story and I play a major role. Another interesting bit is that Sukumar had seen both Tagaru and Bhairava Geetha and had asked if the person who played those two roles was the same. Now, there is talk of the film being made in two parts after the lockdown. I am confident it will be a good platform for people to recognize me as an actor across India."

On a related note, Dhananjay is also a part of 8 Kannada films- Salaga, Daali, Head Bush, Rathna Prapancha, Tothapuri, Badva Rascal, Monsoon Raaga and Shivappa. Notably, he is also making his Tamil debut with Paayum Oli Nee Yenakku.