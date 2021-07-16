Director Indrajit Lankesh Accuses Darshan Of Assaulting Dalit Waiter In Mysuru Hotel

Sandalwood director Indrajit Lankesh recently made a shocking revelation about Kannada actor Darshan. According to The Week report, Indrajit Lankesh alleged that Darshan Thoogudeepa and his friends have assaulted a Dalit waiter in a Mysuru hotel. He further claimed that Mysuru city police had gone to settle the matter between the two parties instead of filing a criminal case.

Notably, Indrajit Lankesh met the Home Minister of Karnataka Basavaraj Bommai and asked him to give directions to city police to investigate the case. While addressing the press after meeting with the Home Minister, the Kannada director said, "The police stations in Mysuru have turned into settlement centres and the common man is getting no justice. Darshan has assaulted a Dalit waiter at Hotel Sandesh, The Prince in Mysuru during a late-night party and the waiter has sustained injuries to his eye which has led to blurring. The following day, the injured supplier's wife arrived at the hotel with a broom demanding action against those who assaulted her husband. But the police struck a compromise between the two parties." (sic)

On the other hand, the owner of the star hotel has dismissed Indrajit Lankesh's claims. Sandesh, the managing director of the hotel, said that Darshan didn't assault the waiter but shouted at him for the delay in service. He said, "I pacified both parties, asked Darshan to retire to his room as he was high. I apologised to the waiter for Darshan's behaviour. Such incidents are common in the hospitality business and we did not file any complaint." Sandesh further revealed that the waiter is no longer associated with them as he was an intern from Maharashtra.

Sandesh stated that he is not aware of his caste, and revealed that the CCTV footage of this incident is not available as it gets refreshed every 10 days. On the other hand, Darshan slammed Indrajit Lankesh and told media, "Let him prove the case. There are several invisible hands working against me."

After learning about the Hotel owner and Darshan's comments, Indrajit Lankesh held another press meet and claimed that Darshan and his friends are embroiled in many such cases. He said, "The waiter is from Karnataka and has lost his eyesight after the attack. He was removed from the job. The late night party was held on June 24, in violation of the Covid lockdown and it went on till 3 am. Darshan, Harsha, Rakesh and actress Pavitra Gowda were accompanied by two other girls in the party. After the incident, Darshan was sent out of the hotel and Sandesh and Darshan are not on talking terms." (sic)

Well, the entire incident has left fans perplexed as each one of them have their own version. The issue has already started trending on social media, and fans are expressing their views over the same.