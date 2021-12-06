Gandhada Gudi Teaser Out: Puneeth Rajkumar’s Journey Through The Wilderness Is Breathtakingly Beautiful

The teaser of late actor Puneeth Rajkumar's dream project Gandhada Gudi has been dropped by the makers. The special glimpse of the film was released on the occasion of the Power Star's mother Parvathamma Rajkumar's birth anniversary on Monday (December 6).

The 1-minute 20-second teaser captures the actor's adventurous journey through the wilderness with director and wildlife photographer Amoghavarsha JS. Puneeth's on-screen presence has obviously left fans teary-eyed. Netizens and dedicated followers of the great actor have also bombarded the comment section of the video with heartfelt messages and heart emojis.

The breathtaking visuals and gripping background music are the high points of the teaser. The two elements have beautifully merged to churn out the raw essence of the wilderness. Sharing the teaser, the makers (PRK Audio Official) wrote, "Appu's dream, an incredible journey. It's time for the return - "Gandhada Gudi" ಅಪ್ಪು ಅವರ ಕನಸಿದು, ಅದ್ಭುತ ಪಯಣ ನಮ್ಮ ನೆಲದ ಘನತೆಯನ್ನು ಮೆರೆಸುವ ಕಥನ ಮರುಕಳಿಸಿದ ಚರಿತ್ರೆಯಿದು - "ಗಂಧದ ಗುಡಿ""

The film based on true events is presented by PRK Productions and Mudskipper. Directed by Amoghavarsha and produced by Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar, Gandhada Gudi will release in theatres in 2022.

Two days before his death in October, Puneeth had shared with his fans about the big project through his Twitter handle. He had tweeted in Kannada, "A story was born decades ago. Our people, the glory of our land. Our grassroots are spread all over the world. Inspiration for generations was indomitable. The time has come to recount that history." (loose translation)

Notably, Gandhada Gudi is also the title of Puneeth Rajkumar's father and late legendary actor Rajkumar's 1973 film directed by Vijay.

On a related note, Puneeth breathed his last on October 29 due to a massive cardiac arrest after reportedly going for a workout at the gym.