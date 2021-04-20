Gayathiri Reveals She Has A Huge Crush On Darshan; Expresses Desire To Return To Kannada Films

Actor Gayathiri in a recent interview revealed that she has a huge crush on her Jaggu Dada co-star, Darshan. She praised the challenging star whilst expressing her desire to return to Sandalwood. For the unversed, Gayathiri has been missing in action for quite some time now. The actress last did a Kannada film Jaggu Dada, with Darshan back in 2016.

The actress spoke fondly of her Sandalwood experience with HT and said, “The Kannada industry is the closest to my heart because it’s been very warm to me and treated me as its own child. I speak very good Kannada and I understand it as well. I’ve earned so much love and appreciation from the filmmakers and fans too. Also, I’ll never forget the experiences that I had while shooting Tyson (2015), Namo Bhootatma (2014) or Jaggu Dada because those are the best times of my life as an artist, so, yes I would definitely love to come back to Kannada films.”

On being quizzed about who she would want to work with in Sandalwood, Gayathiri said, “Yes, there are few names in Kannada films I am dying to work with. I’d love to work again with Darshan as I think he is extremely dashing, super handsome and he is one star that I have a huge crush on. I’d also love to work with Ganesh. I always found him a very good performer, with his earnest boyish looks. As an actor he is fabulous.”

Meanwhile, the actress was on a hiatus from the south industry as she had started concentrating on her Hindi projects. Gayathiri was last seen in the Hindi film Ghost (2019). She will next be seen in Abbas-Mustan’s upcoming OTT project, Penthouse, alongside Arjun Rampal.

