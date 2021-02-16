Happy Birthday Darshan: Sandalwood Celebs Send Wishes As The Challenging Star Turns 44

Challenging Star Darshan is ringing in his 44th birthday today (February 16, 2021) and the zillion fans of the actor literally can't keep calm. Fans have been trending hashtags #HappyBirthdayDBoss, #HBDChallengingStarDarshan and #HappyBirthdayDarshan on social media since morning to celebrate their beloved star's big day.

Notably, during his live interaction with fans in January, the actor had requested them not to celebrate his birthday this time. Revealing that he won't be celebrating his birthday at home, Darshan had requested people to spend the money on themselves and their families instead of his birthday celebration. The Roberrt actor had added that 2020 was a very difficult year for everyone including him and therefore his fans' hard-earned money should not go waste and should be spent for a good cause.

Well, on his special day, fans and even celebrities from the industry including Dhananjaya and Rakshit Shetty have flooded almost every other social media platform with best wishes for the Challenging Star on his 44th birthday.

Check out social media posts here!

Wishing you a very Happy Birthday @dasadarshan Sir. May your nobility and stature continue to inspire people. Have an incredible year 🤗

ಜನ್ಮದಿನದ ಹಾರ್ದಿಕ ಶುಭಾಶಯಗಳು ದರ್ಶನ್ ಸರ್ ✨ pic.twitter.com/WFmzSEFo42 — Rakshit Shetty (@rakshitshetty) February 16, 2021

Such a wonderful thought #DCults for a CDP 👏👌



Presenting you the Common DP to Celebrate BOSS PARVA 2021🤩🔥



Here is The Hashtag to Use For Next 24Hours👇



🤜 #DBossBirthdayCDP 🤛



Let's Celebrate BOSS Parva by Trending @dasadarshan the Whole Day💪❤#DBoss #Roberrt pic.twitter.com/LQRF1XrNca — Tharun Sudhir (@TharunSudhir) February 13, 2021

On the work front, Darshan will next be seen in Roberrt, written and directed by Tharun Sudhir. The action-thriller is bankrolled by Umapathy Srinivasa Gowda under his banner Umapathy Films. Challenging Star is also a part of Rajendra Singh Babu's Gandugali Madakari Nayaka.

