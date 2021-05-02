Happy Birthday Meghana Raj: Throwback To The Actress’ Five Memorable Silver Screen Outings

Actress Meghana Raj is celebrating her 31st birthday today on May 3. This is her first birthday after the loss of her actor husband Chiranjeevi Sarja, who passed due to a massive cardiac arrest on June 7, 2020.

For the unversed, at the time of Chiranjeevi’s demise, Meghana was five months pregnant with their first child. The actress delivered a healthy baby boy on October 22, 2020. This year. Meghana plans on spending her birthday with her six-month-old son, Jr Chiru and other family members.

Over the years, the actress has enthralled the audiences and fans with her many silver screen outings. She receives a ton of love and affection on her birthday from fans and well-wishers each year. To commemorate the special day, we bring to you a list of five unforgettable silver screen outings of Meghana Raj.

Punda (2010)

After making her acting debut with the successful Telugu film Bendu Apparao R.M.P in 2009, Meghana entered the Kannada films by enacting the female lead role in Punda, a remake of the 2007 Tamil film Polladhavan. She starred alongside Yogesh in the film. The actress’ maiden outing in Sandalwood was lapped up by the audiences.

Beautiful (2011)

The 2011 Malayalam film was written by Anoop Menon and directed by V. K. Prakash. The musical drama thriller narrated the story of intense bonding of two friends and garnered predominantly positive reviews and was a commercial success. Meghana starred alongside Jayasurya and Anoop Menon. She even got nominated at the Filmfare Awards in the Best Supporting Actress category for her work in the film.

Raja Huli (2013)

The 2013 film saw Meghana pair with Rocking star Yash for the first time on the big screen. Raja Huli was a massive commercial hit at the box office. The comedy-drama film directed by Guru Deshpande is a remake of the 2012 Tamil movie Sundarapandian.

Iruvudellava Bittu (2018)

The romantic drama directed by Kantharaj Kannalli was very well received by the audiences and critics alike. Meghana Raj won her first Karnataka State Film Award for Best Actress for her performance in the film. She played the role of Poorvi, an ambitious girl who goes through many ups and downs in her personal life due to difference in ideologies. Iruvudellava Bittu also starred Tilak Shekar and Shri Mahadev in the lead roles.

Kurukshetra (2019)

Muniratna's film Kurukshetra was the biggest historical extravaganza to have been produced in the Kannada film industry. The ensemble film saw Meghana star opposite Challenging star Darshan in the role of Bhanumathi. Kurukshetra was a massive hit and entered the Rs-100 crore club within a month, setting a new record in Sandalwood. The 2019 film used the great war of Mahabharata as its core premise and also starred Nikhil Gowda, Ambareesh, Ravichandran, Sonu Sood, Arjun Sarja among others in pivotal roles.