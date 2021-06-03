Happy Birthday Prashanth Neel: 5 Reasons Why We Can't Wait To Watch The KGF Director's Upcoming Films

Story That Suits Every Audience

They say story is the true soul of a film. However, to get attention of a mass audience one needs to pen the story in such a way that it keeps the audience engaged, sends across a clear message incorporated with emotions sans having a language barrier. Prashanth's films pass all the aforementioned conditions and therefore his upcoming projects and their stories can be expected to suit every other audiences' sensibilities, despite the fact that they belong to different states or even countries.

Hero Elevations

Upon the release of KGF: Chapter 1, audiences couldn't stop praising the hero elevation displayed in the film. Oddly, the ruthless avatar of Yash won the hearts of many. Interestingly, when the teaser of KGF: Chapter 2 was released in January, fans and followers of the actor couldn't help but gush over his deadly avatar as he gunned down a couple of vehicles and lighted his cigarette with the barrel of a gun, oozing complete swag.

Similarly, in the first poster of Salaar, Prabhas was seen in a never-seen-before avatar as he exhibited a fierce and intense look, that seemed unusal but received huge applause.

Post the intriguing teaser and poster release of Prashanth Neel's upcoming films, we are now eagerly waiting for some real action on the big screen that includes the stalwarts' massive entry and enthralling sequences.

The Cliffhanger

The highly talked about film KGF: Chapter 1 ended on a cliffhanger which had left many curious. Therefore, one can expect the unexpected from the sequel that will unveil some grave and dark secrets about the notorious criminal-protagonist Rocky. Well, we can't wait to find out what's in store for us in the second installment, which apparently will be the continuation of part one.

Casting

It is no secret that Prashanth has cast some brilliant actors for KGF 2. Carving some new characters instilled with immense depth, the director has roped in actors including Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon and Prakash Raj, who can undoubtedly play them effortlessly. With Dutt as the deadly antagonist Adheera and Raveena as Ramika Sen, the Prime Minister of India we will have to wait and watch to see what unfolds on the big screen when the film releases on July 16.

On the other hand, though the other cast members of Salaar and #NTR31 are yet to be revealed, fans can for now keep calm as it is for sure going to be a grand affair when the makers finally announce them. Notably, the makers of Salaar had even launched auditions to cast new faces!

Massy Action Sequences!

With Prashanth's last two outings Ugramm and KGF showing off some breathtaking fight sequences, one can be sure that his upcoming projects are also going to be purely for action movie aficionados. Reportedly, the two films- KGF 2 and Salaar will be high on action sequences and will be choreographed by Anbariv (Anbumani and Arivumani).

Though there is no confirmation, Jr NTR-Prashanth Neel's film will rumouredly have the actor playing either a Kuchipudi dancer or a political leader who will also be seen performing high voltage stunts. Well, for now, we are not worried about the role he is playing as we are sure the duo will be bringing on a larger-than-life film made on a humongous budget that has intriguing content and of course the bigger cast.

Filmibeat wishes talented director Prashanth Neel a very happy birthday!