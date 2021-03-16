Happy Birthday Puneeth Rajkumar: 5 Times The Power Star Awed Us With His Gestures & Humbleness

Puneeth Rajkumar’s sweet gesture for Tollywood actor Prabhas

Puneeth has never shied away from appreciating actors of other industries. At a time when people questioned Prashanth Neel for casting Tollywood actor Prabhas for his upcoming film Salaar, the Power Star was the first actor to support and welcome the Rebel Star with open arms, that even raised a few eyebrows. He had tweeted, "#SALAAR THE MOST VIOLENT MEN.. CALLED ONE MAN.. THE MOST VIOLENT!! With open arms, ನಮ್ಮ ಕನ್ನಡ ನಾಡಿಗೆ, I welcome you home."

Puneeth Rajkumar- A Philanthropist

It is a known fact that Puneeth's remuneration for singing in movies that are not backed by his production company goes directly to the charity. Reportedly, the actor has been giving regular donations to Kannada-medium schools as fees for underprivileged students. On the other hand, he had donated Rs 50 lakh to Karnataka Chief Minister Distress Fund for the relief measures carried out by the state government to combat Coronavirus.

Puneeth Rajkumar: An awe-inspiring dancer

In one of the interviews with Kairam Vaashi for Film Companion, the actor was asked about the magic he has been weaving with his dance numbers. Though Puneeth accepted that he is a good dancer, the star also appreciated actors including Tiger Shroff and Hrithik Roshan, who he said are better than him.

He was quoted as saying, "I am a good dancer. Not bad. There are fantastic dancers in our state and in our country, people like Tiger Shroff he is amazing, Hrithik Roshan he is great, and even for Kannada for that matter Shivarajkumar Sir and Dhruva Sarja. I have not really hired a trainer in dancing. But it has always been my passion. And I thank all the dance masters and their assistants who have choreographed and tried to give me some training. I give entire credits to them."

Love towards Kannada film industry

In one of the many gestures of the actor, Puneeth extended his helping hand towards the pandemic-hit Sandalwood industry, when it needed its Power Star the most. The actor sold two of his production ventures including Law and French Biriyani to OTT platforms. Though the actual reason behind the same was not made official, reports were rife that Puneeth didn't want other producers to run into losses considering the COVID-19 pandemic.

When Puneeth Met His Fan Virtually

Puneeth Rajkumar's sweet gesture for one of his fans suffering from down-syndrome left many teary-eyed. Nagarjuna, the enthusiastic 15-year-old fan of the actor, expressed his love and even shared that he starts his day by listening to Power Star's song ‘Bombe Helutaite' from Raajkumara. The star who was surprised to hear the same, was seen blessing the young fan with a wide smile.

Well, the video uploaded by Puneeth himself on his social media space took the internet by storm and won many hearts