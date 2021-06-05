Happy Birthday Rakshit Shetty: 5 Movies Of The Versatile Actor That Should Be On Your Binge-Watch List!

Simple Agi Ondh Love Story

Rakshit Shetty shot to fame with the 2013 rom-com Simple Agi Ondh Love Story written and directed by Suni. As the title suggests, the film revolves around a youngster who meets a stranger and eventually falls head over heels in love with her. Later, their bonding takes a steep turn when the duo open up about their past relationships. Also starring Shwetha Srivastav and RJ Rachana, the film is available on Disney+ Hotstar.

Ulidavaru Kandanthe

Post the terrific success of Simple Agi Ondh Love Story, Rakshit made his debut as a director and writer with the 2014 neo-noir crime drama Ulidavaru Kandanthe. Also featuring Kishore, Tara and Sheethal Shetty, the intriguing film shows 5 characters narrating their version of a person's murder that took place during Krishna Janmashtami. Notably, Ulidavaru Kandanthe received the year's Karnataka State Film Awards for Best Debutant Director (Rakshit Shetty) and Best Music Director (B Ajaneesh Lokanath) along with other recognitions. You can stream the film on MX Player.

Kirik Party

The actor's Kirik Party needs no introduction. Directed by Rishab Shetty and starring Rakshit, Rashmika Mandanna and Samyuktha Hegde, the film turned out to be a trendsetter when it released in 2016. The rom-com revolves around the life of a first year engineering student Karna who falls in love with his senior in college. Soon after, a tragic event changes his happy-go-lucky attitude and his perception about living life. Recording one of the biggest openings in Sandalwood, the film bagged the year's Karnataka State Film Award for Best Family Entertainer. Kirik party is our top pick and you can watch the blockbuster film on MX Player.

Godhi Banna Sadharna Mykattu

Starring an ensemble cast including Anant Nag, Rakshit Shetty, Achyuth Kumar, Vasishta N Simha, Sruthi Hariharan, Sanchari Vijay, the thriller written and directed by Hemanth M Rao made it to the theatres in 2016. Godhi Banna Sadharna Mykattu is a story around a sexagenarian suffering from Alzheimer's, who goes missing when his career-oriented son takes him out for shopping. Notably, the film won 3 Filmfare Awards South in the category- Best Actor (Anant Nag), Best Actor in Supporting Role (Vasishta N Simha) and Best Actress-Critics (Sruthi Hariharan). Also remade in Tamil as 60 Vayadu Maaniram (2018). You can now binge-watch the Rakshit-starrer on Disney+ Hotstar.

Avane Srimannarayana

Avane Srimannarayana, the fantasy adventure comedy film of 2019 saw the handsome actor playing the role of a corrupt police officer who is on a mission to recover a missing treasure. With his quirky avatar, the star was able to garner favourable response from the audiences and critics. Directed by Sachin Ravi, the film also featured Shanvi Srivastava, Achyuth Kumar, Balaji Manohar, Pramod Shetty and Madhusudhan Rao in key roles. The National Award-winning film (for Best Action Direction-Vikram Mor) is available on Amazon Prime Video.



Filmibeat wishes Rakshit Shetty a very happy birthday!