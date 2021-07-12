Happy Birthday Shiva Rajkumar: Top 5 Films Of The Sandalwood King You Need To Watch Before Bhajarangi 2!

Om

Release Date: May 19, 1995

The crime drama written and directed by Upendra revolves around a youngster who turns into a local gangster for the love of his life. Om is said to be one of the finest films of Shiva that won him instantaneous recognition and even fetched him his first Karnataka State Award. Also starring Prema, Srishanthi, GV Shivanand, Honnavalli Krishna, the film was backed by the actor's mother Parvathamma Rajkumar.

Killing Veerappan

Release Date: January 1, 2016

The 2016 docudrama film helmed by Ram Gopal Varma brought about a never seen before avatar of Shiva Rajkumar on-screen. Based on real life events including Operation Cocoon launched by Tamil Nadu Police's Special Task Force to nab infamous bandit Veerappan, the film grabbed major attention especially for the actor's intense acting chops which was highly praised by both critics and audiences alike. The film also starred Sandeep Bharadwaj, Rahaao, Yagna Shetty and KS Sridhar.

Tagaru

Release Date: February 23, 2018

Shiva played the role of an Assistant Commissioner in the Duniya Soori directorial. Also starring Bhavana, Manvitha and Dhananjay in pivotal roles, the action film received huge applause for the way the story was presented and of course the obvious factor- Shiva Rajkumar. If you are an ardent fan of action films and have been yearning for a long to watch one, Tagaru is undoubtedly an apt choice.

Bhajarangi

Release Date: December 12, 2013

In the 2013 fantasy action film, Shiva Rajkumar essayed a double role. His remarkable performance and the enthralling storyline of the film garnered favourable response from the audience when it was released in cinemas. Revolving around a person who finds out his true identity, the film turned out to be a blockbuster and the highest-grossing Kannada film of 2013. Directed by A Harsha, the film also has Aindrita Ray as the leading lady.

Kavacha

Release Date: April 5, 2019

In 2019, the senior actor made an everlasting impression on the audience when he appeared on-screen in a refreshing avatar. In the GVR Vasu directorial, he featured in the role of a blind person Jayarama, who turns saviour for a girl and even comes face to face with a serial killer. Shivanna's intense performance in the action thriller grabbed a huge deal of attention and yet again he proved his mettle as a versatile actor. The film also featured Kruthika Jayakumar and Isha Koppikar in key roles.