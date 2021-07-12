Happy Birthday Shiva Rajkumar: Top 5 Films Of The Sandalwood King You Need To Watch Before Bhajarangi 2!
Words would fall short to describe Sandalwood superstar Shiva Rajkumar. Son of late legendary actor Dr Rajkumar, the stalwart was born on July 12, 1961, as Nagaraju Shiva Puttaswamy. Marking his entry into cinema as a child artist with the 1974 film Sri Srinivasa Kalyana, the actor went on to play several promising roles that gradually elevated him as one of the pillars of the Kannada film industry.
Also a producer and Television host (Naaniruvude Nimagagi), the Sandalwood King made his debut as the lead actor with the 1986 film Anand. The film turned out to be a huge hit and the consecutive success of his next two projects- Ratha Saptami (1986) and Manamecchida Hudugi (1987) earned him the title Hat-Trick Hero apparently coined by his fans, which has also now increased manifold.
In a career spanning over 35 years, Shiva Rajkumar has fetched 4 Karnataka State Awards as recognition for his films including Om, Hrudaya Hrudaya, Chigurida Kanasu and Jogi respectively along with other honours. Well today, as the actor celebrates his 60th birthday and also awaits the release of his highly talked about project Bhajarangi 2, let us take a look at his top 5 films.
Om
Release Date: May 19, 1995
The crime drama written and directed by Upendra revolves around a youngster who turns into a local gangster for the love of his life. Om is said to be one of the finest films of Shiva that won him instantaneous recognition and even fetched him his first Karnataka State Award. Also starring Prema, Srishanthi, GV Shivanand, Honnavalli Krishna, the film was backed by the actor's mother Parvathamma Rajkumar.
Killing Veerappan
Release Date: January 1, 2016
The 2016 docudrama film helmed by Ram Gopal Varma brought about a never seen before avatar of Shiva Rajkumar on-screen. Based on real life events including Operation Cocoon launched by Tamil Nadu Police's Special Task Force to nab infamous bandit Veerappan, the film grabbed major attention especially for the actor's intense acting chops which was highly praised by both critics and audiences alike. The film also starred Sandeep Bharadwaj, Rahaao, Yagna Shetty and KS Sridhar.
Tagaru
Release Date: February 23, 2018
Shiva played the role of an Assistant Commissioner in the Duniya Soori directorial. Also starring Bhavana, Manvitha and Dhananjay in pivotal roles, the action film received huge applause for the way the story was presented and of course the obvious factor- Shiva Rajkumar. If you are an ardent fan of action films and have been yearning for a long to watch one, Tagaru is undoubtedly an apt choice.
Bhajarangi
Release Date: December 12, 2013
In the 2013 fantasy action film, Shiva Rajkumar essayed a double role. His remarkable performance and the enthralling storyline of the film garnered favourable response from the audience when it was released in cinemas. Revolving around a person who finds out his true identity, the film turned out to be a blockbuster and the highest-grossing Kannada film of 2013. Directed by A Harsha, the film also has Aindrita Ray as the leading lady.
Kavacha
Release Date: April 5, 2019
In 2019, the senior actor made an everlasting impression on the audience when he appeared on-screen in a refreshing avatar. In the GVR Vasu directorial, he featured in the role of a blind person Jayarama, who turns saviour for a girl and even comes face to face with a serial killer. Shivanna's intense performance in the action thriller grabbed a huge deal of attention and yet again he proved his mettle as a versatile actor. The film also featured Kruthika Jayakumar and Isha Koppikar in key roles.