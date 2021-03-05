Hero Twitter Review: Rishab Shetty Starrer Gets Positive Response On Social Media

One of the most hyped films of the year Hero has released today (March 5). Starring Rishab Shetty, the action-comedy adventure has been garnering positive responses from the audience and critics alike. As expected, the unconventional storyline of the film along with the star's acting chops is getting huge appreciation.

Earlier, the intriguing trailer of the film released on Sankranti had also received love from the audience.

The film revolves around the story of a hairstylist who turns into a hero after an unexpected incident takes place in his life. Though the Bharath Raj M directorial was earlier planned to be an OTT release, the makers later decided to opt for the film's theatrical release. Notably, Hero marks the young director's maiden venture. Touted to be an action-comedy adventure, the film was shot during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The film has an ensemble cast including Ganavi Laxman, Pramod Shetty and Manjunatha Gowda. Action director Vikram along with Rishab Shetty has choreographed stunts in Hero. The film recently became the talk of the town after the lead actor hurt himself while shooting one of the high-octane sequences, which is said to be one of the highlights of the entertainer. Backed by production company Rishab Shetty Films, Hero has music composed by Ajaneesh Lokanath and Aravind Kashyap as the director of photography (DOP).

Well, as the film garners immense love from all over, let us see what netizens have to say about Kirik Party fame Rishab Shetty's Hero.

