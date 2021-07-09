James: Ketan Karande Joins Puneeth Rajkumar’s Next!

Bollywood actor Ketan Karande has become the latest to join the cast of Puneeth Rajkumar's upcoming film James. Though it is not known if the 43-year-old actor is playing the antagonist in the actioner, the latest reports suggest that he joined the sets of the film recently to shoot a high octane action sequence with the superstar. According to reports, Jame's shooting resumed in Bengaluru on July 5, days after the lockdown was lifted by the state government.

Written and directed by Chethan Kumar, the sequences are being choreographed by the Ram-Lakshman duo. Interestingly, the film marks Ketan's second collaboration with the director after Bharjari (2017) that starred Dhruva Sarja and Rachita Ram in the lead roles.

Puneeth Rajkumar's Dvitva Announced; Power Star To Associate With Pawan Kumar For The Psychological Thriller

Yash's KGF Chapter 2 To Release On Christmas 2021?

Ketan Karande's credits includes Bollywood films such as Mujhse Shaadi Karogi (2004), God Tussi Great Ho (2008), Race 2 (2013), Action Jackson (2014), Great Grand Masti (2016), Thugs of Hindostan (2018) and Panipat (2019) among others. The bodybuilder turned actor has also been a part of several television serials like Jodha Akbar, Mahabharat, Suryaputra Karn, Baalveer Returns, Tenali Ram and others.

Coming back to James, the film is currently left with 30 percent of shoot. Chethan and Power Star's maiden collaboration will also feature actress Priya Anand. The other cast members of the action entertainer are Meka Srikanth, Adithya Menon, Anu Prabhakar, Rangayana Raghu and Mukesh Rishi. With music composed by Charan Raj, the film has camera cranked by J Swamy.

On a related note, Puneeth Rajkumar recently announced his another film Dvitva. Touted to be a psychological thriller, the film will be directed by debutant Pawan Kumar and backed by KGF producer Vijay Kiragandur under his production banner Hombale Films.

Power Star's previous venture Yuvarathnaa was released on April 1 this year, making it the first Kannada film starring a superstar to hit theatres post the initial COVID-19 lockdown.