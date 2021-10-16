Kannada Actor GK Govinda Rao Dies Aged 86

Noted actor, writer and theatre personality GK Govinda Rao passed away in Karnataka's Hubbali on Friday (October 15). Reportedly, he died due to age-related complications. He was 86 and is survived by his two daughters.

Upon hearing the shocking news, several celebrities from the Kannada film industry expressed their condolences through their respective social media handles. Actor and activist Chetan Kumar tweeted, "GK Govinda Rao- progressive thinker & actor- passed away at his daughter's home in Hubli today I first met Mr Govinda Rao 16 yrs ago this month while I was studying Kannada theatre; since then, i've been impressed by his passionate pro-democracy articulations He will be missed."

Former Karnataka Chief Ministers BS Yeddyurappa and Siddaramiah paid their respect to the late actor. CM Basavaraj Bommai too condoled the death of actor Govinda Rao through Twitter. He wrote in Kannada, "The country has lost a unique thinker. May god give strength to his family." (loose translation)

Known for his supporting roles, Rao had acted in several Sandalwood films like Grahana (1978), Mithileya Seethayaru (1988), Curfew (1994), Nishyabda (1998), Ajju (2004) and ..Re(2016). He was also a part of two daily soaps namely- Maha Parva and Malgudi Days.

He had also written books Shakespeare Nataka Adhyayana, Nade Nudi Nagarikate and many others.