Kannada Actor Shivaram Passes Away Aged 83

Veteran Kannada actor S Shivaram breathed his last on Saturday (December 4) at a private hospital in Bengaluru. According to reports, he recently suffered a brain haemorrhage and was in a critical condition. Shivaram collapsed at his residence on Tuesday evening and was rushed to the hospital. He was 83.

Following the news of Shivaram's death, tributes for the actor poured in from celebrities of the Sandalwood film industry.

Shivaram stepped into the world of cinema as an assistant director. He made his acting debut in KR Seetharama Sastry's Beratha Jeeva (1965). His noted films are Dudde Doddappa (1966), Namma Makkalu (1969), Naa Mechida Huduga (1972), Upasane (1974), Devara Gudi (1975), Bara (1980), Geetha (1981), Tony (1982), Hosa Belaku (1982), Eradu Nakshatragalu (1983), Shivam (2015) and ..Re (2016). He previously appeared in the 2017 film Once More Kaurava.

Arjun Sarja Gets Clean Chit From Police In Sexual Misconduct Case

Kichcha Sudeep To Present Kannada Version Of 83 Starring Ranveer Singh As Kapil Dev!

The actor teamed up with his elder brother S Ramanathan to produce several hit films under the banner Rashi Brothers including Gejje Pooja (1970), Driver Hanumanth (1980), Dharma Durai (1991) and Bahala Chennagide (2001), to name a few. The duo notably backed the Bollywood film Geraftaar that starred legendary actors Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth.

The senior actor had also directed the 1972 film Hrudaya Sangama that starred Rajkumar and Bharathi in the lead roles.