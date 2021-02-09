Kannada Director K Venkatswamy Dies At 63

Renowned director K Venkatswamy passed away on Saturday (February 6, 2021). He was 63. The director is survived by his wife and two children. Venkatswamy was laid to rest in Bengaluru. Several celebrities from the industry took to their respective social media handles to mourn the loss of the popular filmmaker.

Before turning into an independent film director and tasting success, Venkatswamy had worked as an associate for several years. One of his best films include the 2002 hit Nammoora Yajamana that starred Charan Raj, Damini Basu, Mohan and Shobhraj in the lead roles.

The 1998 film Sindhu featuring Vanishree and Sanjay was directed and produced by K Venkatswamy. His last released film was the 2005 romantic drama Nanna Love Madthiya that starred Dileep Raj, Deep, Deepu, Girija Lokesh, Bank Janardhan, Harish Rai in key roles. The film reportedly received mixed response upon its release in theatres.

