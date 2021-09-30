Kannada TV Actress Soujanya Dies By Suicide

Popular Kannada television actress Soujanya died by suicide in her apartment near Bengaluru's Kumbalagodu. According to reports, the actress was found hanging by a fan. Reportedly, the police have recovered a four-page death note written in English and Kannada that states that she does not blame anyone else for the extreme step taken. Taking full responsibility for her death, she also asked her parents to forgive her.

As per a report of Times of India, the actress also shared that she doesn't have any health issues, however, she was suffering mentally due to a few things that she was facing in life. Soujanaya in her note also thanked all those people who helped her in life. The police are currently investigating the cause of her death.

Meghana Raj & Pratham To Take Legal Action Against Those Spreading Rumours About Their Wedding

Kranti: Darshan's Next Gets A Title, Makers Unveil A Brand New Poster!

The actress had been a part of a few Sandalwood films too.

Well, the news has indeed come as a shocker to many as just recently actress Jayashree Ramaiah too died by suicide.

Worried about your mental well-being or of someone you know? Help is just a call away. Reach out to the nearest mental health specialist at COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ)- 0832-2252525, Parivarthan- +91 7676 602 602, Connecting Trust- +91 992 200 1122/+91-992 200 4305 or Sahai- 080-25497777/ SAHAIHELPLINE@GMAIL.COM