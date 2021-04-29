Kavya Gowda Is All Set To Tie The Knot With A Bengaluru Based Businessman On May 13

Kavya Gowda, who was seen in the popular show Radha Ramana, is all set to tie the knot very soon. The actress surprised her fans and followers on social media by sharing images from her pre-wedding shoot in Dubai a few days ago.

Kavya also spoke with TOI and revealed that she will be marrying a Bengaluru based businessman named Somshekar in an intimate ceremony on May 13 at a hotel in the city.

Kavya revealed, “It’s an arranged marriage. My parents had been on the lookout for a partner for me, and found Somshekar to be a good match. I accepted their choice, as my parents only have my best interest in their hearts. When I spoke to Somshekar, I felt he is a nice guy with whom I can began a new chapter of my life.”

The actress added that her nuptials will take place according to the guidelines laid down by the government amid the coronavirus pandemic. She said, “I am the youngest daughter in the family and Somshekar is the youngest in his, so, ideally, both families wanted the wedding to be a grand affair, but keeping in mind the current situation because of the second wave of Coronavirus we thought of having a simple event.”

For the unversed, Kavya Gowda has been on a hiatus of almost two years ago after Radha Ramana. On being quizzed about her career, the actress said she did not accept any offers as I wanted to travel and spend quality time with her family. Kavya then added that she is happy with what she has achieved in acting in her eight years in the industry.