KGF 2 Team Wishes Sanjay Dutt On His Birthday With A Brand New Poster; Star Looks Deadly & Destructive!

The makers of KGF: Chapter 2 took to their Twitter handle to drop a brand new poster of the film featuring Sanjay Dutt as Adheera. Presenting his deadly avatar on the occasion of his 62nd birthday, Hombale Films' latest tweet read, "War is meant for progress, even the vultures will agree with me- Adheera. Happy Birthday Sanjay Dutt."

In the dark-shaded intriguing poster, one can see Sanjay Dutt looking destructive and fearsome as he holds a sharp sword in one of his hands. His tattooed face, braided hairstyle along with costumes and shades ooze richness and depth from every inch. Well, fans are super thrilled to have witnessed Adheera's deadly avatar as they now trend hashtags and share the poster together with birthday wishes for the senior actor.

Directed by Prashanth Neel, KGF 2 features Rocking Star Yash as the main lead. The other cast members of the period action film include Raveena Tandon, Srinidhi Shetty, Malavika Avinash, Prakash Raj, Anant Nag, Achyuth Kumar, Eswari Rao, Rao Ramesh, TS Nagabharana, Archana Jois and Ramachandra Raju. Backed by Vijay Kiragandur and Karthik Gowda under Hombale Films, the Yash-starrer has music composed by Ravi Basrur and camera cranked by Bhuvan Gowda.

On a related note, KGF 2 was initially slated to hit the screens on October 23, 2020 and later on July 16, 2021, however, both the releases were postponed owing to the pandemic. As per latest reports, the film will hit cinemas on the occasion of Christmas 2021 in languages including Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam.