KGF Actor Yash Vows To Help 3000 Members Of The Kannada Film Fraternity

In what can be called a heartfelt gesture, Rocking Star Yash has decided to donate Rs 1.5 crore to the Kannada film fraternity. In a statement released yesterday (June 2) on his social media handle, the actor stated that he will be donating the massive amount from his earnings to 3000 members of the film industry.

Announcing his humongous donation with hashtags of #togetherwestand and #humanity, the star in his statement wrote, "COVID 19 has proved to be invisible enemy that has dismantled the livelihoods of innumerable people across our country. My own Kannada Film Fraternity has been badly affected as well. In light of the grave times we live in, to each of the 3000 odd members which include all the 21 departments of our film fraternity, I will be donating from my earnings, a sum of Rs 5000 to their personal accounts."

Calling his announcement a ray of hope, the Stalwart further added, "While I am very well aware that this may not serve as a solution to the loss and the pain caused by the situation we are in, it's a ray of hope, since it's HOPE that is a certainty of faith, faith of better times."

Well, fans and followers of the star are highly impressed with his sweet gesture towards the film industry as they praise him on social media by trending the hashtags #RockingStar, #Yash and #YashBoss. Let us tell you that several celebrities from different film industries and their fan associations have been coming forward to provide help to the needy at this unfortunate time, which is highly appreciable.

On a related note, Yash is waiting for the release of his highly awaited film KGF: Chapter 2 directed by Prashanth Neel. Also starring Sanjay Dutt, Srinidhi Shetty and Raveena Tandon in key roles, the action drama is slated to release on July 16, 2021.